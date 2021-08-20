News updates from HT: Assam renames foreigner detention centres to transit camps and all the latest news

Assam govt renames ‘foreigner’ detention centres to ‘transit camps’

The Assam government has renamed detention centres, which house persons declared foreigners or suspected to be illegal immigrants, as transit camps. A notification in this regard, issued on August 17 by Niraj Verma, principal secretary, home and political department, mentioned that the “nomenclature of detention centre is changed to transit camp for detention purpose”. Read more

FIRs against BJP workers for violating Covid norms at Rane’s Mumbai rally

The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered 19 First Information Reports (FIRs) against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and organisers of Union minister Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra for allegedly violating Covid norms. Read more

Johnson & Johnson submits plea for study of Covid-19 vaccine on adolescents

Johnson & Johnson has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of its vaccine against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in India among adolescents aged 12-17 years. Read more

Relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan killed by Taliban: broadcaster

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him, the German public broadcaster said. The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW said Thursday. Read more

Tesla AI Day: EV-maker shows improved self-driving tech for Autopilot

Tesla has showcased improvements in its self-driving technology Autopilot on the first day of the Tesla AI Day event held in US. The technology used in the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer's autonomous cars have been under the scanner in recent times due to series of road accidents. Read more

Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani sent a card explaining why some Bollywood friends couldn't be invited to wedding, see pic

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani sent a special card announcing their wedding to their industry friends. Ayesha Shroff, the wife of actor Jackie Shroff, shared a glimpse of the card on Instagram. Read more

'Records are only for media and fans': Gautam Gambhir says India-New Zealand clash at T20 World Cup is '50-50' contest

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the upcoming clash between India and New Zealand at the T20 World Cup will be an evenly-contested battle, even though the recent results between the two teams leaning towards the Kiwis. Read more

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posts about the ‘best way to do meetings’. Watch

A post shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is making people smile online. Shared on Twitter, there is a chance that his post will have the same effect on you too. Read more