News updates from HT: Athawale calls for President's rule in Maharashtra and all the latest news

Athawale calls for President's rule in Maharashtra

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Thursday that he met President Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of his Republican Party of India (A) over the current political situation on Maharashtra. Athawale said that he demanded President’s rule to be imposed in the state amid corruption allegations against the home minister Anil Deshmukh, reported news agency ANI. Read more

India will finally have a say in crucial meetings to decide Afghan future

After months of watching from the sidelines as the Trump administration recklessly pushed ahead with a deal with the Taliban, the Indian government will finally have a say in two crucial meetings being held to decide the future of Afghanistan. Read more

'Army's criteria arbitrary': SC allows permanent commission to women officers

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that women officers must be considered for permanent commission (PC) subject to disciplinary and vigilance clearance. The court passed the order while hearing a plea from women Army officers who were rejected for permanent commission. Read more

Kamala Harris to tackle migrant crisis at Mexico border

US President Joe Biden has handed vice-president Kamala Harris her biggest challenge of their administration: the developing immigration crisis at the southern border. Read more

'India have a machine to manufacture youngsters for every format': Inzamam-ul-Haq praises Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna

After match-changing performances by debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna in India’s 66-run win in the first ODI against England, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said India have set-up a machine to manufacture youngsters for every format who turn up and give impactful performances in their first match in international cricket. Read more

Mercedes drives in A-Class Limousine at ₹39.90 lakh, targets young buyers

Mercedes A-Class Limousine was officially launched in India at a starting price tag of ₹30.90 lakh (ex showroom). The A-Class Limousine from Mercedes-Benz India - offered A 200, A 200d and A 35 AMG variants- now sits at the entry-level luxury sedan segment and especially targeting young customers and those looking to enter the luxury car space for the first time. Read more

Kriti Sanon adds a sensual vibe to boho beachwear in polka-dot double slit dress

Guess who is ready for their next beach vacation? It is none other than Kriti Sanon. The actor who has lately been donning a lot of stunning summer attires is now giving a sexy twist to beachwear in a gorgeous dress and we are here for it. Beachwear is having its moment in the fashion world right now. Read more

Step inside Priyanka Chopra's stunning New York restaurant Sona, serving tequila gol gappas; Danielle Jonas pays visit

Actor Priyanka Chopra's upcoming New York restaurant Sona is getting rave reviews from friends and family. Now, new pictures of the restaurant's stunning interiors and scrumptious food have surfaced on social media. Priyanka has started the restaurant with her friend Maneesh Goyal. Read more

Teacher takes kindergarten class on a virtual zoo trip. Watch adorable clip

A teacher is receiving all the love on Twitter after a video of him taking his class on a virtual trip to a zoo went crazy viral. This creative gesture of Garett Talcott, a kindergarten teacher, has now won people over. There is a possibility you’ll love it too. Read more

Watch: Over 350 baby turtles released into the sea in Andhra’s Visakhapatnam

Dozens of baby turtles were released into the sea in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on March 24. The newly hatched turtles made their way towards the crashing waves. Watch here