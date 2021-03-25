Kriti Sanon adds a sensual vibe to boho beachwear in polka-dot double slit dress

Guess who is ready for their next beach vacation? It is none other than Kriti Sanon. The actor who has lately been donning a lot of stunning summer attires is now giving a sexy twist to beachwear in a gorgeous dress and we are here for it. Beachwear is having its moment in the fashion world right now. With a lot of celebrities jetting off to the Maldives for vacations and giving their own touch to the holiday fashion, trendy holiday clothes have become a wardrobe must-have.

Coming back to Kriti Sanon, the throwback images that the actor shared show her looking radiant in a double strap plunging neckline black dress. The polka dot number was ruched on the waist giving it a bodycon feel and highlighting Kriti's enviable curves. The stunning dress also featured two front thigh-high slights adding to the oomph factor of the look. To maintain the vibe of her ensemble throughout, she even sported messy wet hair also known as beach hair for the shoot.

For her glam, the Luka Chuppi actor opted for a dewy look. The sunkissed image had Kriti looking absolutely beautiful with shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, nude glossy lip, some bronzer and lots of highlighter. The 30-year-old shared images from her shoot on Instagram with captioned it, "Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and a cocktail!!! (sic)."

Her caption, made us want to pack our bags and leave for a beach vacation as well.

Check out some of Kriti's other dresses that have left us speechless in the past:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has completed shooting of her film Mimi. Her upcoming projects also include Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Adipurush in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

