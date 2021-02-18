News updates from HT: Banks to deduct TDS at higher rates for senior citizens and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate

Banks may start deducting tax deducted at source (TDS) at higher rates as the newly proposed TDS rule doesn’t provide for any exception in cases in which a person is exempted from filing his/her income tax return (ITR). Read more

Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream

A pretty room that reflects their personality is a dream for most women and girls. Even sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have given a beautiful look to their room at their house in Mumbai. Read more

Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans

Dil Dhadakne Do actor Anil Kapoor may be aged 64-years-old on paper but his physique and taut skin make him look as young as any of the younger generation of actors, if not better than them. Read more

Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt

A woman saved herself from getting run over by lying down on the railway track beneath a moving train. A video of the scary incident left people with thoughts after it was shared on Twitter by ANI. Read more

Watch: ‘Rail roko’ in Punjab, Haryana & other states against farm laws

Farmers protested in several parts of the country as part of the ‘rail roko’ call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. From Punjab to Patna, farmers were seen squatting on railway tracks demanding withdrawal of the farm laws . Watch here