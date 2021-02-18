News updates from HT: Banks to deduct TDS at higher rates for senior citizens and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate
Banks may start deducting tax deducted at source (TDS) at higher rates as the newly proposed TDS rule doesn’t provide for any exception in cases in which a person is exempted from filing his/her income tax return (ITR). Read more
Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream
A pretty room that reflects their personality is a dream for most women and girls. Even sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have given a beautiful look to their room at their house in Mumbai. Read more
Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans
Dil Dhadakne Do actor Anil Kapoor may be aged 64-years-old on paper but his physique and taut skin make him look as young as any of the younger generation of actors, if not better than them. Read more
Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt
A woman saved herself from getting run over by lying down on the railway track beneath a moving train. A video of the scary incident left people with thoughts after it was shared on Twitter by ANI. Read more
Watch: ‘Rail roko’ in Punjab, Haryana & other states against farm laws
Farmers protested in several parts of the country as part of the ‘rail roko’ call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. From Punjab to Patna, farmers were seen squatting on railway tracks demanding withdrawal of the farm laws . Watch here
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector
Commercial markets across India to remain shut on Feb 26 due to 'Bharat Bandh'
- The Confederation of All India Traders said dharnas will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST.
Congress' 'Kisan panchayat' by Priyanka Gandhi in Mathura postponed to Feb 23
Rail Roko hits train traffic at several places in Rajasthan
- Railway authorities at Kota railway division also halted traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai track and other routes as precautionary measures.
Farmers stage 'Rail roko' protests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra against farm laws
Tamil Nadu custodial death case: Trial begins after eight months
