Home / Lifestyle / Health / Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
health

Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics

Anil Kapoor loves to take to his social media to share his exercise and fitness routine with his fans and on Wednesday the veteran Bollywood actor set major fitness goals by sharing a glimpse of his sprinting exercise.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:30 AM IST

Dil Dhadakne Do actor Anil Kapoor may be aged 64-years-old on paper but his physique and taut skin make him look as young as any of the younger generation of actors, if not better than them. The actor loves to take to his social media to share his exercise and fitness routine with his fans and on Wednesday the veteran Bollywood actor set major fitness goals for fans by sharing a glimpse of his sprinting exercise.

The 'Mr. India' actor, who contributed around four decades of his life to Bollywood, is no doubt one of the fittest actors in the industry. Recently, he shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he is seen practicing sprint exercises on the ground. Along with the video he wrote, "Getting back on track."

The 'Nayak' actor keeps imparting fitness inspiration to his fans and followers through his pre and post-workout social media posts. In the recent video, he is seen effortlessly flaunting his greys while sporting a blue coloured-round neck T-shirt with black coloured track pants and white sports shoes that he teamed up with road cycling cut finger gloves and a baseball cap.


Not only this, but his stylish yellow sun protector glasses are also something to look out for while taking inspiration for sports fashion. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left awe-struck messages for the actor.

One user wrote, "I guess I am half your age and double your weight... But that said, you have inspired me. I have started and I hope I'll be able to keep on going! Thanks Sir". While another wrote, "Proves every time, age is just a number."

In June of last year, when we were right in the middle of the lockdown, Anil took to his social media to share the importance of working out and having a set routine, and how rest is as important as working out. He captioned the post, "It's not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day . We must take time to let the body rest. When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it strong. Rest days are important that's why I take one whole day off. A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined week. On that day I do all the important things that help me us process my body and mind can unwind ."

He went on to add, "In this relaxed state I know I am being kind to my body and my body will be ready for the following 6 days of training take a more relaxed approach to my meals . A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown. never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of the can not forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round it's a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance."

In another post from October 2020, Anil jokingly wrote, "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach." He went on to confess, "Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly."

He went on to explain how he used to set tasks for himself during lockdown, he wrote, "During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved . From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time."


He then concluded by saying what fitness is, "Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success )." He ended the caption by admitting that it wasn't always easy and that on "some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. The 'Ram Lakhan' actor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's 'ANIMAL' with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.

(With inputs by ANI)

