News updates from HT: WB minister says ‘EC must take responsibility’ as Banerjee injured in ‘attack’ and the latest news

Bengal minister says ‘EC must take responsibility’ as Mamata Banerjee injured in ‘attack’

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee trained guns at the Election Commission of India (ECI) following an ‘attack’ on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in which she suffered injuries in her leg on Wednesday.. Read more

India, China will continue talks to resolve remaining issues along LAC: Govt

India on Wednesday said it will continue discussions with China to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points to restore peace and tranquillity.. Read more

Rain, thunderstorm predicted for northwest India till Saturday

A Western Disturbance (WD) is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan. A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region.. Read more

CDC finds Covid-19 drove 15% spike in US death rate in 2020: Report

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in US history, with Covid-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources.. Read more

Andrew Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence: Report

An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor's residence, marking the most serious allegation among those made by a series of women against the embattled governor, according to a report published in a newspaper Wednesday.. Read more

Mira Rajput's striped sequined saree is the modern twist to tradition we needed

Looking for bridesmaids outfit inspiration? Mira Rajput has been serving some stunning looks lately while attending her friend's weddings. mother-of-two is again in Delhi to attend a wedding and well, she has already started sharing images with us on her social media and we are not complaining.. Read more

'Pakistan has more talent, can't compare them with Indian players': Abdul Razzaq on Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq refused to compare cricketers of India and Pakistan as he believes cricketers from his country have more talent. Razzaq made those comments when he asked to choose between.. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday, actor asks Academy if she 'could do it solo'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have got their fans excited with their latest video. The couple will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Tremlett’s funny Twitter exchange may amuse you

Sachin Tendulkar recently engaged in a witty online conversation with England’s Chris Tremlett on Twitter. Tendulkar responded to a post, including a picture, shared by Tremlett. The friendly exchange has gained much love from netizens.. Read more