News updates from HT: Bengal to reopen schools from Nov 16 with staggered timings and all the latest news

School administrations across Bengal have been asked to adhere to Covid-19 preventative norms once they reopen. (HT Archive)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 05:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Schools to start in West Bengal from November 16 with staggered timing

Schools in West Bengal would reopen from November 16 with staggered timings for classes IX to XII, officials of the state education department said. Read more here

HT Opinion| 75 days later, Taliban rule leaves Afghans in misery

Contrary to popular — and deeply patronising and Orientalist — stereotypes among the international community of Afghans as unruly warring tribes, corrupt or incapable, I found them capable and deeply committed to building their country. Read more here

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46; Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan call it 'heartbreaking'

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday. He was 46. Read more here

‘Some people are playing on past reputation’: Ex-player unhappy with 2 IND stars

Ex-India cricketer lashed out on two prominent members of India's squad at the T20 World Cup and also suggested their suitable replacements. Read more here

Dogs who are best friends, knock on each other's apartment doors for playdates

Shadow and Lupa, two adorable dogs, who also happen to be both best friends and neighbours - are uncontrollably excited to see each other. Read more here

Skoda to unveil Slavia sedan on November 18, to rival Ciaz, City and Verna

Skoda has announced that the new Slavia, which was recently showcased testing on Indian roads, will officially break cover post the festive season. Read more here

 

