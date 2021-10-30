News updates from HT: BJP Kisan Morcha to hold meeting in Delhi today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP Kisan Morcha to hold national executive meeting in Delhi today

The Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha will hold its national executive meeting in Delhi on Saturday as the farmers' protest against the Centre's three new farm laws continues. Read more

Former Himachal Pradesh minister GS Bali passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurmukh Singh Bali passed away early on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 67. Read more

Uttarakhand polls: Amit Shah to kick off BJP campaign with a rally at Dehradun

Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to visit the poll-bound Uttarakhand on Saturday to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) election campaign with a planned mega rally in Dehradun, the capital of the hill state. Read more

Prince Andrew never sexually assaulted American, says lawyer

Lawyers for Prince Andrew asked a New York judge Friday to throw out a lawsuit accusing the prince of sexually abusing an American when she was 17, saying the prince “never sexually abused or assaulted” the plaintiff. Read more

Piyush Mishra wrote dialogues for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, complains about not starring in it: ‘Koi karwata hi nahi'

Piyush Mishra is happy about how he made his own way from Gwalior to making a name in theatre and later featuring in Bollywood films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and more. Read more

Katrina Kaif's bespoke sarees for Sooryavanshi promotion are ideal for Diwali 2021, which do you prefer?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif may have refuted the reports about her December wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, but that does not mean you cannot take festive or wedding-fashion cues from her ethnic closet. Read more

Ben Stokes recreates famous Ian Bishop quotes after Asif Ali hits 4 sixes in an over, seals Pakistan win vs Afghanistan

It was five years ago in a jam-packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata that West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite forced the cricketing world to ‘remember his name’ by hitting four sixes in the last over of the final against England to lead his team to their second T20 World Cup title. Read more