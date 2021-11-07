News updates from HT: BJP thanks PM Modi's efforts to bring economy back on track and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP thanks PM Modi for steps taken to revive economy

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday thanked PM Narendra Modi for his “foresight and efforts” to bring the nation’s economy back on track following the setback during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Madhya Pradesh launches weekly Covid-19 vaccination drive from Nov 10 in push towards 100% coverage

The Madhya Pradesh government would organise a special coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination drive every Wednesday from November 10, in a step towards achieving 100% coverage of all eligible population by the end of this year. Read more

Oppn raised many questions on vaccination, says Sitharaman after BJP NEC meet

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on Sunday following the Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting, called to discuss the party's strategy ahead of assembly polls in seven states slated for next year. Read more

No place for Virat Kohli as Harbhajan Singh names his all-time T20 XI

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh picked his all-time T20 XI which comprises four from West Indies, three Indians, and one apiece from England, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka. He also picked MS Dhoni as the captain of his side. Read more

Jeetendra reveals how Karwa Chauth ritual saved him from plane crash, says he lost co-star in tragedy

Veteran actor Jeetendra, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed how he once narrowly escaped death. He shared how he was supposed to be on a flight to Chennai but ended up delaying his trip on the insistence of his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor. Read more

Hyundai Creta facelift to break cover next week: What to expect

Hyundai is all set to drive in the new generation Creta SUV at the upcoming GIIAS 2021 auto show in Indonesia next week. The 2022 Creta facelift will officially break cover on November 11, and is likely to Indian markets sometime next year. Read more

Do you have a hormonal imbalance? Signs to know and natural remedies for relief

Many of us may not realise that there is a hormonal imbalance in our body. If you are suffering from mood swings, noticing changes in sleeping pattern, and have other symptoms like memory fog, constant fatigue, headaches or digestive troubles, it may indicate trouble with hormones. Read more

