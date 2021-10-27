Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Case against Raj teacher who celebrated Pak's cricket win over India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Rajasthan teacher claimed her posts were taken out of context and she loved India as much as any other Indian.(Raj K Raj,HT file photo/Representative image)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Case against Rajasthan teacher who celebrated Pak cricket team’s win over India

A private school in Udaipur district of Rajasthan terminated a teacher after her alleged celebration of Pakistan cricket team’s victory over the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup match played on Sunday generated huge backlash on social media questioning her patriotism and demanding her sacking. Read more

Cruise drugs case: Police appoint officer to probe allegations against NCB investigator Wankhede

The Mumbai Police appointed an ACP-level officer to probe the allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal head Sameer Wankhede, the lead investigator in the cruise drugs raid case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been arrested. Read more

Rajasthan man sentenced to death for raping, killing 11-year old girl

A special court in Rajasthan’s Ajmer has awarded the death penalty to a man for raping and killing an 11-year-old girl in June. Judge Ratan Lal Moond held Surendra alias Santu guilty on Monday and awarded him the sentence a day later on Tuesday. Read more

Why is Erdogan backpedaling in diplomatic row?

Over the weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed his Foreign Ministry to declare the ambassadors of 10 states, including those of Germany and the United States, "persona non grata." Read more

Apple Watch Series 7 review: Bigger and smarter than ever

It’s all about a larger display, so large that it flows around the edges -- Apple has adamantly highlighted this point in all its marketing materials for the Apple Watch Series 7. Is that enough for the discerning smartwatch buyer? Read more

Shoojit Sircar reacts to Sardar Udham not being sent for Oscars after jury member said it shows 'hatred for the British'

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has directed the biopic Sardar Udham, has reacted to his film not getting selected as India’s official entry for Oscars. Calling the decision 'very subjective', Shoojit said that he ‘respects’ the decision of the jury. Read more

Forget flying cars, watch the world's first flying bike that can also hover

You may have seen flying cars in action in real life, or in videos. But Japan witnessed a flying bike whooshing past them, or hovering mid-air during a demonstration this week. Read more

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's OTT look will sort out your Halloween couple costume, see all pics

Bollywood's cutest couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving the ultimate Halloween vibes with their latest photoshoot, and we are taking notes. Getting in the mood for the Halloween season, the couple dressed up in the most OTT ensembles to attend a bash. Read more

 

 

