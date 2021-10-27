Home / India News / Rajasthan man sentenced to death for raping, killing 11-year old girl
Rajasthan man sentenced to death for raping, killing 11-year old girl

A man was given death penalty for raping and killing an 11-year-old girl in June. (AFP/Getty Images)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:41 AM IST
By Sachin Saini

A special court in Rajasthan’s Ajmer has awarded the death penalty to a man for raping and killing an 11-year-old girl in June. Judge Ratan Lal Moond held Surendra alias Santu guilty on Monday and awarded him the sentence a day later on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old went missing after taking goats to graze to a hill on June 21. Her body was found on the top of the hill with multiple injury marks. Santu was arrested on June 22.

Earlier on October 22, another convict Dinesh Jat, 26, was sentenced to death for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district.

Also Read: Case against Rajasthan teacher who celebrated Pak cricket team’s win over India

On October 5, a court in Jaipur sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment and fined him two lakh for raping a nine-year-old girl. Police said that they arrested the convict and completed the probe within 18 hours. The court sentenced the convict in five days.

