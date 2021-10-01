Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: CDS Rawat, US counterpart Milley hold meeting and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:59 PM IST
An Armed Forces Full Honor Arrival Ceremony and an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony conducted in honour of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, in Washington(ANI Photo)

CDS Rawat meets US counterpart General Mark Milley, discusses regional issues

General Milley and Mrs Milley, ahead of the meeting, welcomed CDS Rawat during an Armed Forces full honour arrival ceremony on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Read more here

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Impressive sound, super comfortable fit

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series offers one of the best sound profiles we have seen in this price range. Read more here

VIDEO: No DRS, given not out by umpire but India batter Punam Raut walks off against Australia; experts divided

What made Raut's decision to walk off even more interesting is the fact that there is no DRS in this Test match and even after multiple replays it could not confirmed whether she had really nicked it or not. Raut made 36. Read more here

Mercedes to launch Made-in-India S-Class on October 7, to be locally assembled

Mercedes-Benz had earlier launched the S-Class in India at 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). With the luxury sedan now heading for local assembly, the price is likely to go down significantly. Read more here

Shabana Azmi on her parents opposing relationship with ‘married man’ Javed Akhtar; credits first wife Honey Irani

Shabana Azmi credited her husband Javed Akhtar's first wife, Honey Irani, for not poisoning their children's minds against her, and for being ‘really generous’, given the situation. Read more here

Not just dental health, oil pulling has these other amazing benefits too!

Oil pulling an ancient practice in India is regaining popularity in the country after impressing health enthusiasts in western countries. Read more here

US man teaches people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. Videos impress people

“I find these segments with the acrylics absolutely spectacular,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to one of the videos. Read more here

Tata Sons wins Air India bid, say reports. Govt says no final decision yet

Charanjit Singh Channi arrives to meet PM Modi amid Punjab crisis

Centre denies approving Air India bids as rumours start on Tata Sons winning bid

Kerala: 22-year-old killed in St Thomas College by her classmate

Amid viral fever spike in UP, Aligarh faces acute shortage of hospital beds
