News updates from HT: CDS Rawat, US counterpart Milley hold meeting and all the latest news

CDS Rawat meets US counterpart General Mark Milley, discusses regional issues

General Milley and Mrs Milley, ahead of the meeting, welcomed CDS Rawat during an Armed Forces full honour arrival ceremony on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Read more here.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Impressive sound, super comfortable fit

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series offers one of the best sound profiles we have seen in this price range. Read more here.

VIDEO: No DRS, given not out by umpire but India batter Punam Raut walks off against Australia; experts divided

What made Raut's decision to walk off even more interesting is the fact that there is no DRS in this Test match and even after multiple replays it could not confirmed whether she had really nicked it or not. Raut made 36. Read more here.

Mercedes to launch Made-in-India S-Class on October 7, to be locally assembled

Mercedes-Benz had earlier launched the S-Class in India at ₹2.17 crore (ex-showroom). With the luxury sedan now heading for local assembly, the price is likely to go down significantly. Read more here.

Shabana Azmi on her parents opposing relationship with ‘married man’ Javed Akhtar; credits first wife Honey Irani

Shabana Azmi credited her husband Javed Akhtar's first wife, Honey Irani, for not poisoning their children's minds against her, and for being ‘really generous’, given the situation. Read more here.

Not just dental health, oil pulling has these other amazing benefits too!

Oil pulling an ancient practice in India is regaining popularity in the country after impressing health enthusiasts in western countries. Read more here.

US man teaches people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. Videos impress people

“I find these segments with the acrylics absolutely spectacular,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to one of the videos. Read more here.

Tata Sons wins Air India bid, say reports. Govt says no final decision yet

