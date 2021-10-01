US man teaches people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. Videos impress people

A series of videos shared by an US self-defense instructor have left people impressed. The videos showcase him teaching people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. There is a chance you will want to take notes from his posts for the future.

The man named Robin shared the videos on his Instagram profile. In one of the videos he shared how one can throw a punch with acrylics on. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

“Can you pick a lock with acrylics on?” reads the caption of his second video. There is a possibility that the video will amaze you:

The last video of the series shows how to escape zipcuffs with set of nails. In the caption, Robin also added step by step explanation. Take a look at the video and read the full post here:

All the videos received tons of positive responses from people. While some appreciated him for wearing fake nails to showcase the defense techniques, some simply thanked him for the videos.

“I find these segments with the acrylics absolutely spectacular,” wrote an Instagram user. “Top tier content and education,” posted another. “Your dedication is unparalleled,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON