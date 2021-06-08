Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: CEC asks Centre to take action on proposed electoral reforms and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST
A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CEC nudges Centre on pending electoral reforms seeking ban on ‘paid news’, Aadhaar-electoral rolls linkage

Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra on Tuesday wrote to Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging him to take action on the proposed electoral reforms that are currently pending with the Centre. Read more here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts glowing no-makeup selfie after ‘beautiful trek’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie taken after a ‘beautiful trek’. She wore no makeup on her face in the picture. See it here.

Milind Soman's sleeping Vishnu pose, underwater, raises the bar of fitness goals

Keeping his arms, body and legs all in a straight line on the swimming pool’s floor, Milind Soman challenged heavier resistance with his aquatic sleeping Vishnu pose and his underwater Yoga in this awe-inspiring video are the only blues we are accepting this Tuesday. See it here.

Why Ashwin is India's biggest weapon against New Zealand in WTC Final

Ravichandran Ashwin walks into the playing XI because of his outstanding performances with ball, and bat recently, and for the simple fact that he remains India's biggest match-winner in Test cricket. Read more here.

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?

Guinness World Records is known for being home to unthinkably bizarre records like the fastest wheelie bin, and the largest human mouth gape. Adding to those odd ones is this record of stacking as many M&Ms as one can. Read more here.

