Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?

Guinness World Records is known for being home to unthinkably bizarre records like the fastest wheelie bin, and the largest human mouth gape. Adding to those odd ones is this record of stacking as many M&Ms as one can.

The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records recently posted a video about the record of the world's tallest stack of M&Ms. The record-holder is Will Cutbill from the UK with five M&Ms. The clip shows Cutbill struggling to make the record, but he keeps trying till he finally achieves what he aimed for. The video is set to a dramatic background music and ends with Cutbill’s solo celebration at completing his ‘lifelong ambition’. The previous record of this similar category was jointly held by Silvio Sabba from Italy, and Brendan Kelbie from Australia, according to the official blog.

Watch him in action here.

The clip, shared on June 5, has been viewed over 77,000 times and has garnered several comments. While many appreciated his patience, others joked about the absurdity of record. “I only have to make a stack of six M&Ms to make a world record?” one jokingly asked. “Not before I eat them all”, another commented.

Cutbill says he took on the challenge during the coronavirus lockdown, when he mixed up his confectionery choices. “Usually I’m a chocolate bar type of guy but this time the bag of M&Ms called me and boy am I glad they did!" mentions the official blog. It further describes how that was when Cutbill decided to challenge himself to stack the candies up.

"At first it wasn’t very many until one day I thought right let’s crack this, so I sat down very determined to complete it," he said. Cutbill is presently set on breaking more records in the future, the blog adds.

What do you think about this video?