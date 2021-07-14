News updates from HT: Centre asks states to withdraw all cases under Section 66A of IT Act and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre directs immediate withdrawal of all cases under Section 66A of IT Act

The Union home ministry on Wednesday asked state governments and police chiefs to immediately withdraw cases registered under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act and to stop registering such cases. Read more

Al-Qaeda terror module: 3 more, suspects nabbed in Lucknow

Three more terror suspects linked to the alleged al-Qaeda module busted in Lucknow on Sunday were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from different areas of state capital on Wednesday, said Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG) of police. Read more

Neena Gupta twirls in Masaba's dress, says she wore 'acche kapde' for Instagram after many days

Actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday shared a video where she is seen twirling in a dress designed by her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared a post in which she is seen in an off-shoulder off-white dress posing candidly and sporting a big smile. Read more

Ravichandran Ashwin roars back with five-wicket haul, claims 6/27 in 15 overs for Surrey against Somerset in County game

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warmed up for the five-Test series in style, picking up a five-wicket-haul and finishing with 6/27 off just 15 overs for Surrey against Somerset in a County Championship match at The Oval. Read more

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Photographs of animals doing some activities are always a delight to watch and sometimes can amaze one. Some photos can leave one scratching one’s head too. Read more