A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Photographs of animals doing some activities are always a delight to watch and sometimes can amaze one. Some photos can leave one scratching one’s head too. Just like this picture of a ‘phantom cat’ shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.

The post, shared on Twitter shows a rocky terrain. But that’s not the interesting part. A snow leopard is hiding in the picture and the task is to find the animal. The post has left tweeple zooming in and out on the picture to spot the snow leopard. “Phantom cat! They are called ghost of the mountains. See you can locate,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Phantom cat….!They are called ghost of the mountains.

If you can locate. @ryancragun pic.twitter.com/sG5nMyqM0S — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 13, 2021

Shared on July 13, the post has garnered over 300 likes and several guesses from netizens. While some tried pointing out the animal, others were completely stunned at the way the big cat is camouflaged.

“My god I could barely locate it. I had to expand the pic several times,” wrote a Twitter user. Indeed a Phantom… master camouflage,” exclaimed another.

“What a disguise,” said a third.

Are you still struggling to find the leopard? Let this netizen help you out:

I found one pic.twitter.com/dnf7IB2omS — Prashant Bajpai (@bajpaitweets) July 13, 2021

Did you spot the phantom cat by yourself or did you need help?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON