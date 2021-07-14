Neena Gupta twirls in Masaba's dress, says she wore 'acche kapde' for Instagram after many days

Actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday shared a video where she is seen twirling in a dress designed by her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared a post in which she is seen in an off-shoulder off-white dress posing candidly and sporting a big smile.

In the clip, Neena Gupta is seen indoors. She wears a pearl neckpiece matching it with her outfit. She also has some bangles on but is barefeet. Neena captioned the post, "Bade din baad achche se kapde pehen ker nikli hun insta pe (I've dressed up after many days for Instagram) (followed by laughing emojis) Outfit by @houseofmasaba #AD."

Several celebs as well as her fans reacted to the post. Neena's Goodbye co-star actor Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "prettttaaaaaayyyy!!" followed by emojis. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh posted fire emojis, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji while film producer Guneet Monga posted black heart emojis.

Her fans also showered her with love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Looking Awesome..." Another said, "Elegant n beautiful." A third commented, "You look so pretty and elegant."

She recently released her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, an honest tell-all tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The book touches upon several milestones of Neena's life, from her pregnancy, single parenthood to a successful comeback in Bollywood.

During an Instagram video chat with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched the book, Neena had said she has been writing the autobiography for 20 years and would often wonder if people were even interested in reading about her. "I would start and wonder, 'What is there to write about my life? Why would people be interested in reading it?' Then the lockdown happened... And I did a lot of thinking about my life and decided to resume writing again."

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta will be seen next in Goodbye where she will essay the role of actor Amitabh Bachchan's wife. She will also feature in the second season of Masaba Masaba. Fans will also see her in Dial 100.