News updates from HT: Centre blames polls, crowded public transport for Maharashtra Covid spike and all the latest news

Maharashtra Covid spike: Crowded public transport, polls to blame, says Centre
The recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is due to many reasons including crowding at public transport, recent gram panchayat elections, the Centre has said in its report probing the sudden spike in fresh infections in the state, which started from February. Read more
Kya yeh shabd uchit hain?: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responds to Giriraj Singh's 'beat up govt officials’ remark
Union fisheries minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh, who is known for making contentious remarks, has embroiled himself into another controversy again. While addressing a function in his constituency of Begusarai in Bihar on Saturday, Singh told people that they should beat up government officials who don’t listen to them. Read more
'From a blind lane of Jorabagan to here': Mithun says 'dada has never left you'
Actor Mithun Chakraborty in his first address after joining the BJP on Sunday took a journey down memory lane and said it is a dream come true moment for him, for a person whose journey began at a blind lane in Kolkata's Jorabagan area. Read more
IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, defending champions Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in season-opener
The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. The 2021 season will kick off from April 9, 2021 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. Read more
Vidya Balan recalls parents' first reaction to The Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'
Actor Vidya Balan recalled feeling nervous to see how her family would react to her racy role in The Dirty Picture. Vidya played yesteryear adult entertainer Silk Smitha in the film, directed by Milan Luthria. Read more
Inside Meghan Markle's old $1.7m marital home before she married Prince Harry
Former member of the British Royal Family and Suits star Meghan Markle was used to living in palatial mansions long before she moved in (and out) of Kensington Palace. Read more
Watch: Amit Shah’s roadshow, door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched his party's campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll here and exuded confidence that the party would not only win here, but the NDA in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections also next month. Launching his "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (Carrying the flag of victory) campaign from Suseendiram in this district, he said he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls. Watch here
Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi
Coast Guard seizes 3 Sri Lankan boats laden with drugs off Kerala coast
- Two hundred kg of cocaine and 60 kg of hashish were seized from the boats registered in Sri Lanka
Naidu values researchers for finding tech solutions for dealing with pandemic
Seer on fast for closure of all hydel power projects on Ganga writes to PM Modi
- Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Haridwar's Matri Sadan ashram wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as ‘tapasya’, a fight against corruption and for preserving the environment.
Delhi Fire Services plan tech overhaul, reduce response time, improve efficiency
'Sex ratio better here': President Kovind praises gender equality among tribals
- The President was on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Sunday's 'Janjatiya Sammelan' where he delivered his speech was organised by the MP Tribal Welfare Department.
Sharad Pawar slams PM, says 'he has time for Kolkata, but not for farmers'
Odisha cabinet resolves 16 major decisions under Naveen Patnaik's chairmanship
‘Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all’, says Shiv Sena
- The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana asked what was the need to revisit the same topic again and again when it has become obsolete.
India reaches 20 million mark, 1.5 million inoculated in a single-day
- India is behind only the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of the total number of people receiving vaccination, data from the health ministry shows.
Amit Shah confident of NDA victory in upcoming TN assembly polls
Budget session of Parliament likely to be cut short due to assembly polls
- Parliament officials said that the government managers as well as many opposition leaders have requested Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to cut short the session as leaders of many parties would be busy in the campaign for the polls.
