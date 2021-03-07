News updates from HT: Centre blames polls, crowded public transport for Maharashtra Covid spike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra Covid spike: Crowded public transport, polls to blame, says Centre

The recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is due to many reasons including crowding at public transport, recent gram panchayat elections, the Centre has said in its report probing the sudden spike in fresh infections in the state, which started from February. Read more

Kya yeh shabd uchit hain?: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responds to Giriraj Singh's 'beat up govt officials’ remark

Union fisheries minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh, who is known for making contentious remarks, has embroiled himself into another controversy again. While addressing a function in his constituency of Begusarai in Bihar on Saturday, Singh told people that they should beat up government officials who don’t listen to them. Read more

'From a blind lane of Jorabagan to here': Mithun says 'dada has never left you'

Actor Mithun Chakraborty in his first address after joining the BJP on Sunday took a journey down memory lane and said it is a dream come true moment for him, for a person whose journey began at a blind lane in Kolkata's Jorabagan area. Read more

IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, defending champions Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in season-opener

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. The 2021 season will kick off from April 9, 2021 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. Read more

Vidya Balan recalls parents' first reaction to The Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

Actor Vidya Balan recalled feeling nervous to see how her family would react to her racy role in The Dirty Picture. Vidya played yesteryear adult entertainer Silk Smitha in the film, directed by Milan Luthria. Read more

Inside Meghan Markle's old $1.7m marital home before she married Prince Harry

Former member of the British Royal Family and Suits star Meghan Markle was used to living in palatial mansions long before she moved in (and out) of Kensington Palace. Read more

Watch: Amit Shah’s roadshow, door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched his party's campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll here and exuded confidence that the party would not only win here, but the NDA in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections also next month. Launching his "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (Carrying the flag of victory) campaign from Suseendiram in this district, he said he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls. Watch here