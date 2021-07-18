News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh govt orders probe against suspended IPS officer and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chhattisgarh govt orders probe in 3 cases against suspended IPS officer GP Singh

Chhattisgarh government has ordered probes in three different cases against suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer GP Singh who was also booked for sedition, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Parts of Delhi receive rainfall; IMD predicts downpour at isolated places

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing some relief to the continuous heatwave. The IMD said the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thunderstorms.

Is Indian taxpayers' $3 bn in Afghanistan going down the drain? Tharoor asks Centre

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over its domestic as well as foreign policy ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

‘A result of a lot of hard work’: Coach Dravid welcomes Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan to the Indian ODI team

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan made their ODI debuts on Sunday in the opening encounter of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Kapil Sharma reunites with Krushna, Bharti Singh for The Kapil Sharma Show: 'New beginning with all the old faces'

Kapil Sharma has reunited with co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others to shoot for the next leg of his popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show.

What PM Modi said during all-party meet ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Sunday before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. PM Modi said healthy and fruitful debates should take place in Parliament.