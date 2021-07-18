Chhattisgarh govt orders probe in 3 cases against suspended IPS officer GP Singh

Chhattisgarh government has ordered probes in three different cases against suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer GP Singh who was also booked for sedition, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The probes will be conducted by the three senior IPS officers of Chhattisgarh police, as per the issued orders.

On July 8, GP Singh, who was suspended by the state government after the raids of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW), was booked for sedition by Chhattisgarh police.

Three orders in this regard (HT has seen its copies) were issued by the Director-General of Police on July 14 and July 15.

As per the first order, a probe has been ordered on the complaint of one Duralabh Agarwal of Raipur, in which he alleged that IPS officer Singh, who was investigating a case of police atrocity against his father and uncle in 2013, hushed up the case. The complaint in this regard was registered with the Chhattisgarh DGP and others on July 12 2021, which will be probed by senior IPS officer Ashok Juneja.

Another probe was ordered over the complaint of activist Manjit Kaur Bal, in which it was alleged that the IPS officer had helped one criminal Kamalkant Tiwari by forging documents and also gave him protection. The complaint in this regard was also filed with the DGP on July 12 and will be investigated by Inspector General of Police, Raipur, Anand Chhabra, as per the issued order.

"My request is to arrest Kamalkant Tiwari, who is the project officer in panchayat office, Durg. He is escaped on paper in court but protected by GP Singh since 2015 without bail and getting promotion," Bal said.

The third case will be investigated by Inspector General of Police, Durg range, Vivekanand Sinha, in which one Gaynendra Yadav of Rajnandgaon alleged that GP Singh had ‘misappropriated’ the money which was recovered from Maoist leader, Pahad Singh, when he was posted as the IG Durg Range in 2018.

It is worth mentioning that searches were conducted at around 15 locations linked to Singh, an additional director general-rank officer, from July 1 to July 3. Investigators have claimed to have discovered documents related to movable and immovable assets worth over ₹10 crore during the raids.

An ACB statement on July 3 said the documents seized during searches at Singh’s premises established that he allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and indulged in a “massive exchange of money”.

“Singh also allegedly tried to commit money laundering by investing in shell companies,” the statement said.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, served as additional director general of the ACB and the EOW before he was transferred to the state police academy in June last year.