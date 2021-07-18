Home / Cities / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi receive rainfall; IMD predicts downpour at isolated places
Monsoon in Delhi has been delayed by over two weeks and the rain deficit during this month is around 50 per cent, Hindustan Times earlier reported.(PTI Photo)
Monsoon in Delhi has been delayed by over two weeks and the rain deficit during this month is around 50 per cent, Hindustan Times earlier reported.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Parts of Delhi receive rainfall; IMD predicts downpour at isolated places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thunderstorms, while heavy rains at isolated places are predicted for today and tomorrow.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing some relief to the continuous heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thunderstorms, while heavy rains at isolated places are predicted for today and tomorrow.

On Sunday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius, which was one notch above the season’s average. The maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon in the national capital has been delayed by over two weeks and the rain deficit during this month is around 50 per cent, Hindustan Times earlier reported. Strong rainfall was witnessed for two days after the monsoon arrived on Tuesday but there hadn’t been much rainfall since Thursday.


On Saturday, some parts of the city, including those in Dwarka and South Delhi, received light rainfall towards the evening. However, the mercury was above the normal temperature levels.

The IMD has said the usual monsoon onset date in Delhi and NCR regions is on June 27 and the maximum rainfall is seen from July 10 till the end of August.

The weather department on Sunday also predicted intense rainfall over the country’s northern region till July 21. Moderate to severe thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and east of Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. States such as Punjab and Haryana are also likely to witness increased rainfall activity till July 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi imd
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.