News updates from HT: Chinese switch to flashlights, generators amid power cuts and all the latest news

Chinese switch to flashlights, generators amid power cuts

China’s state planner on Wednesday ordered railway companies and provincial authorities to rush coal supplies to regions grappling with unprecedented power cuts. Read more

Heavy rain likely in Saurashtra, Gujarat and Konkan as Shaheen approaches

A well-marked low-pressure area is also lying over Jharkhand and adjoining West Bengal. The east-west trough is running from cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over Saurashtra, IMD said. Read more

Initial proof a must for probe against public servants: Govt

The Centre has come up with a new standard operating procedure (SOP) on how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and state anti-corruption bodies should handle corruption probes against public servants. Read More

‘Looked like his IPL career was over then he got a call from Kohli. Can you imagine?’: Brian Lara on Maxwell turnaround

The fifty in Dubai was Maxwell's fourth of the season, and former West Indies captain Brian Lara feels a lot of the credit for the Australia batsman's change in fortunes goes to Kohli. Read more

KBC 13: Can you answer ₹1 crore question on World War I that made Savita Bhati quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

Savita Bhati, a senior nursing superintendent from Jodhpur, correctly answered 14 questions to win ₹50 lakh. However, she was unsure of the answer to the ₹1 crore question. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor lays bold date night fashion cues in ₹6.6k halter-neck dress

Even before her big Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor is making heads turn and her sizzling look in Label Ritu Kumar's black floral print halter-neck short dress is enough to back our claim. Read more