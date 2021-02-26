News updates from HT: Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
With 9 MPs in TN, Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls
The Congress and the DMK began seat negotiations for the coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday in which the former asked its partner for at least 54 seats, two Congress leaders said on the condition of anonymity. Read more
Transport, trade unions call for ‘Bharat Bandh’; farmers' unions to join
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide strike on Friday to protest against the spike in fuel prices and the new e-way bill. Read more
Border dispute objective reality, should be put at right position in ties: China
The border dispute between India and China is a reality, should be taken seriously but should also be placed at an appropriate position in bilateral ties, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, Wang Yi has told external affairs minister, S Jaishankar. Read more
Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared: What next
The minister of external affairs (MEA) has said the Indian government will liaise with authorities in the United Kingdom for the early extradition of Nirav Modi after a British court ordered the jailed diamond merchant's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering. Read more
India don't complain about playing on green decks: Swann on pitch criticism
England's defeat in the third Test against India in Ahmedabad within two days has led to several former England cricketers talking about the quality of the pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium. Read more
Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video
Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an eatery in Khar, Mumbai late Thursday and fans went crazy at seeing their favourite star. Read more
‘Not defending but…’: Maharashtra DGP responds to corruption in Police dept
Maharashtra DGP spoke on corruption in state’s revenue and police department. Watch
BJP chief Nadda to be in Varanasi on two-day visit beginning Feb 28
India’s active Covid-19 cases climb to 155,986; tally over 11.06 million
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today
2 years of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah lead tributes to Indian Air Force
India, Pakistan armies announce ceasefire: All you need to know
UK court clears Nirav Modi’s extradition: All you need to know about case, what follows
Nirav Modi’s extradition: CBI, ED submitted over 40,000 docs to prove conspiracy
IAF strengthened capabilities after Balakot, deployed new acquisitions in Ladakh
Early onset of summer in NW India despite La Nina’s cooling effect?
Bank holidays in March 2021: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check dates her
- However, bank holidays are not observed by all states and it may vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.
Juvenile convict to be let off with fine in 22-years old murder case
- The question before the Supreme Court was whether the accused should be tried as a juvenile as under the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 as it then prevailed when the crime was committed as those under 16 years were termed juvenile under the act.
Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared: What next
Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report
