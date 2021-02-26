News updates from HT: Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

With 9 MPs in TN, Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls

The Congress and the DMK began seat negotiations for the coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday in which the former asked its partner for at least 54 seats, two Congress leaders said on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Transport, trade unions call for ‘Bharat Bandh’; farmers' unions to join

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide strike on Friday to protest against the spike in fuel prices and the new e-way bill. Read more

Border dispute objective reality, should be put at right position in ties: China

The border dispute between India and China is a reality, should be taken seriously but should also be placed at an appropriate position in bilateral ties, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, Wang Yi has told external affairs minister, S Jaishankar. Read more

Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared: What next

The minister of external affairs (MEA) has said the Indian government will liaise with authorities in the United Kingdom for the early extradition of Nirav Modi after a British court ordered the jailed diamond merchant's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering. Read more

India don't complain about playing on green decks: Swann on pitch criticism

England's defeat in the third Test against India in Ahmedabad within two days has led to several former England cricketers talking about the quality of the pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium. Read more

Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an eatery in Khar, Mumbai late Thursday and fans went crazy at seeing their favourite star. Read more

‘Not defending but…’: Maharashtra DGP responds to corruption in Police dept

Maharashtra DGP spoke on corruption in state’s revenue and police department. Watch