Deepika Padukone struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video
- Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted outside an eatery in Khar, Mumbai late Thursday and fans went crazy at seeing their favourite star. In a video that has surfaced online, a woman even tried to pull her bag while trying to sell tissues. Pictures and videos from Deepika's outing are out and show how the Bollywood star braved through a crowd of fans.
Deepika was seen in distressed black denims and white top paired with a white and grey shrug. However, Deepika did not seem to mind the crowd at all and had a bright smile on her face throughout, except for her purse being pulled.
Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer were spotted in Bandra earlier in the day.
Last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhappak, Deepika is looking forward to Shakun Batra's next that also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an ambitious project that she plans to produce - a Mahabharat spin-off, from the perspective of Draupadi.
Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen together in sports drama, Kabir Khan's 83. Ranveer essays former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika play his wife, Romi. They are also likely to be seen together in Cirkus.
Also read: Arshi laughs off criticism for gold dress, reveals Salman’s hilarious reaction
Deepika and Ranveer have been married for more than two years now. Talking about her personal life, she had told Filmfare in an interview, “So, my typical day is like anyone else’s, where I wake up and, sometimes, there is no water in the tap, or there’s some problem with the staff. It is like any other home or situation, which I handle on my own. That’s the way I have been brought up. I don’t know whether I do this intentionally or whether that is second nature to me, but including things like packing, unpacking, ordering groceries, managing the home and office—I do it all myself,” she said, adding, “And Ranveer keeps saying why do you want to get into it yourself, but I don’t know any other way of being.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video
- Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Theatre or cinema, all strive to entertain audience: Saveree Sri Gaur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture
- Salman Khan reportedly shot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan on Thursday. See a picture from the set here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi visits mom in hospital, Kashmera, Sambhavna assure 'financial support'
- Rakhi Sawant visited her ailing mother at hospital, accompanied by Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth, who assured 'emotional and financial support' for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yashraj Mukhate on going from 10k followers to 2 million with viral tracks
- Yashraj Mukhate, the memelord musician behind viral tracks such as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Pawri Hori Hai, has spoken about his journey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre: Sushant's fans call for 'boycott' even after Rhea's removal from poster
- A faction of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans called for a boycott of the film Chehre, said to feature his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was removed from the promotional materials of the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leon waits for her turn as Daniel showers kids with kisses at airport
- Sunny Leone, her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah touched down in Mumbai after their trip to Kerala. They were welcomed by Daniel Weber.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name
- Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics
- Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note
- As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was called Fatrina': Zareen Khan on how Katrina Kaif comparisons affected her
- Actor Zareen Khan has spoken about how being compared unfavourably to Katrina Kaif early in her career affected her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox