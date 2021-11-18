News updates from HT: Congress concerned over PM's ‘continued silence’ on China and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress concerned over PM Modi’s ‘continued silence’ on China; BJP hits back

The Congress on Thursday expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “continued silence” over China’s territorial aggression as it cited satellite images suggesting the purported construction of Chinese villages on Bhutanese territory over the last year. Read more.

New rule: No liquor for the unvaccinated in this district of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district excise office on Thursday announced a new rule where it mandated that liquor will be sold only to those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more.

12 shops gutted, 16 flats damaged in fire at Noida’s Gardenia Golf City

Around twelve shops were gutted and sixteen flats were damaged in a fire that broke out in Gardenia Golf City in Noida Sector 75 on Thursday. officials said. Read more.

'I am surprised Rahul Dravid took it up': Ricky Ponting reveals 'some people' were 'hell bent' on making him India coach

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has revealed that he had reached out to certain people during the IPL to know what it was to be India coach. Read more.

Love to have strawberries with milk? Why Ayurveda doesn't approve of this combo

While many people love to have strawberry milkshake, Ayurveda considers it Viruddha Ahara as the combination of milk and strawberries could lead to digestive trouble. Read more.

Suzuki Avenis sporty scooter launched in India at ₹86,700, to rival TVS NTorq

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday announced the launch of the new Avenis sporty scooter. Read more.

Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh' remark, here's what he tweeted

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Thursday, responded to actor Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek (handout)' comment. Read more.

