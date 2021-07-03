News updates from HT: Congress criticises BJP over Uttarakhand 'political instability' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress hits out at BJP over ‘political instability’ in Uttarakhand

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the “political instability” in Uttarakhand following chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation four months after he took over the state’s top post. Read More

Bihar amends mine rules with aim to contain emboldened sand mining mafia

The Bihar government is amending the mines rules to provision for levy of heavy fines following seizure of vehicles involved in illegal sand mining, which has shown no sign of abating, leading to environmental hazard and revenue losses. Read More

'People who haven't even led a gully team are giving Virat advice': Akmal calls Kohli India's 'best captain' after Dhoni

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has questioned those to have pointed fingers at Virat Kohli for not winning an ICC title as India captain. Read More

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao have announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage in a joint statement. Read More

SpongeBob SquarePants to Ratatouille: Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons

Be it the main dish from the movie Ratatouille or Krabby Patty from the world of SpongeBob SquarePants, the iconic dishes from the cartons often look tempting. Read More

Lamborghini teases new model, will break cover on July 7

Automobili Lamborghini has revealed that it is going to unveil a new model on 7th July 2021. Read More

Shibani Dandekar's video shows how she trains at gym, internet calls her Toofaan

Shibani Dandekar just gave the internet a glimpse of how she trained the entire week at the gym. Read More

Watch: China building nuclear missile sites, show satellite photos; USA warns

The Chinese army is trying to snatch Indian land. The Chinese navy is trying to grab territorial waters of other countries. Watch







