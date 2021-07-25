News updates from HT: Congress, TMC display bonhomie ahead of Mamata's Delhi visit and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Khela hobe: Congress, TMC display bonhomie ahead of Mamata's Delhi visit

A day ahead of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s visit to New Delhi, the Congress put out a post on Twitter wherein it hit out at the central government over the Pegasus row for targeting TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Soon after, the Bengal ruling returned the favour by replying to the tweet with the party’s successful campaign tag “Khela hobe (game on)”. Read more

Will go beyond politics, stand by all: Aaditya Thackeray on Maha flood crisis

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday the government will stand by every flood-hit resident of the Konkan and western regions of Maharashtra and not indulge in politics. Hitting out at the opposition for questioning the coalition government, led by Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, over its handling of the crisis, Aaditya said it was time to stand behind the people and go beyond politics. Read more

TRS' Kavitha Maloth first sitting MP to receive jail term for bribing voters

For the first time, a sitting Lok Sabha MP has been convicted of bribing voters ahead of a general election. A member of Parliament from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) representing the Mahbubabad constituency, Kavitha Maloth was sentenced to six months of imprisonment by a special court and slapped with a fine of Rs10,000 in the cash-for-vote scam. Read more

Tamil Nadu reservoirs swell as heavy rainfall lash Western Ghats

On Saturday, the areas surrounding the Servalaru dam received 46 millimetres of rainfall while Papanasam, Manimuthar and Kodimudiyaru dams received 43mm, 20.6mm and 15mm rainfall, respectively. Read more

‘They point out to Sehwag and Richards’: Former Pak captain on how Prithvi Shaw can improve consistency

One player that has been earmarked for success on the cricketing field is 21-year-old Prithvi Shaw. The Under-19 World Cup-winning captain has been earning plaudits for his displays with the bat for several years. Even in his youth days, Shaw was a highly-talked-about talent in Indian cricket. Read more

Anushka Sharma turns muse for Athiya Shetty in UK: 'Some nice photos on the way'

Anushka Sharma has shared a series of happy pictures clicked by Athiya Shetty. The actor, on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared numerous pictures in which she was seen posing at different locations while Athiya took her pictures. Read more

Yamaha Motor working on all-new electric vehicle platform for India

Yamaha, the Japanese two-wheeler company, is working on an all-new electric vehicle platform for India and other global markets. However, the company's investments in electric mobility in India will depend on the government's clear road map on e-mobility and stable policy, according to a senior company official. Read more

Navya Naveli Nanda rocks semi-formals in plaid blazer over white cardigan, jeans

Always a notch smarter than smart casuals, the sartorial styles of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are becoming the talk of Tinsel Town more often than not and her picture from latest photoshoot is no different. Read more

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

inger-composer Shankar Mahadevan shared a video on Instagram that has now created a chatter. The clip shows a girl named Anaisha Lakhani creating a portrait of Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes. To say that the recording is awe-inspiring would be an understatement. The clip has now won people’s hearts. Read more

