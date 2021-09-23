News updates from HT: Continued instability in Myanmar concerns India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India expresses concern at continued instability in Myanmar

India has expressed concern at the escalating situation and continued instability in neighbouring Myanmar and said it will continue to support efforts aimed at restoring the democratic process in the wake of the February 1 military coup. Read more here.

Ola Electric says e-scooter a start, e-bikes and cars coming soon

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says EV presence will grow exponentially in coming times, terms current crop of vehicles as dumb mechanical devices. Read more here.

Mallika Sherawat on facing casting couch: ‘Lot of male actors started taking liberties with me’

Actor Mallika Sherawat has opened up about having experienced the casting couch in the film industry, and how she handled such situations. Read more here.

How effective is ZyCoV-D, the vaccine for adolescents? All about the needle-free, three-dose vaccine

ZyCov-D is a three-dose vaccine and its second and third doses are to be taken 28 and 56 days respectively after the first one. Here is all you want to know about the vaccine. Read more here.

‘Don’t eat balls in T20s. If you're hungry, have food': Sehwag slams SRH batting approach after loss against DC

Sehwag left no stones unturned to troll the batting approach of SRH, which he termed as one of the main reasons behind their 8-wicket loss to DC on Wednesday. Read more here.

Taliban's narco-terror against India? Afghan heroin in Gujarat sparks worry

