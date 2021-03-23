News updates from HT| Covid test must for those coming from hotspots: UP's Holi directive and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid test must for those coming from hotspots: UP's Holi directive

Ahead of Holi 2021, the Centre and the states are strengthening their vigil as festivities in the past have accelerated the spread of the Covid-19 infection in India. Read more

India's vaccinating rate highest in the world: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

As India has vaccinated nearly 4.85 crore beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till now, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that the country was conducting vaccinations at the fastest rate. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said, “Vaccine doses administered in India in a single day amount to 30-40% of the doses given across the world during the same time period.” Read more

Almost 300% rise in cyber attacks in India in 2020, govt tells Parliament

Cyber attacks amid the Covid-19 pandemic rose by almost 300% last year in the country to reach 1,158,208 compared to 394,499 in 2019, the Union home ministry told Parliament on Tuesday, citing the data from Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). Read more

Militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM in 2000

A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to 14 Islamist militants for attempting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her southwestern constituency in 2000. Read more

Sanjay Manjrekar hopes KL Rahul regains self-confidence during ODI series against England

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is a great opportunity for out-of-form KL Rahul to regain his self-confidence. Read more

How to use Google Drive's updated ‘search operators’ to find files quickly

Over the years, Google’s apps like Gmail and Drive have come a long way from their initial versions, adding useful features and improving the interface and general user experience. While Drive and Gmail arguably have well-designed user interfaces, power users will swear by their handy “search operators” that let them work at a much faster pace. Read more

Saina director Amole Gupte finally reveals why Parineeti Chopra replaced Shraddha Kapoor; Street Dancer 3D was involved

Director Amole Gupte has spoken about why actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was originally cast to play badminton player Saina Nehwal in a biopic, was replaced by Parineeti Chopra. Titled Saina, the film will be released in theatres on March 26. Read more

‘Jazbaat badal diya, pawri badal di’: Pawri girl’s collab with ‘Maro mujhe’ guy leaves netizens in splits

It was not that long ago when the Internet was grooving to the ‘pawri’ anthem created by Yashraj Mukhate featuring Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen. Read more

Watch: Assam Assembly polls: BJP chief JP Nadda promises ‘corrected NRC’ in manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for Assam Assembly polls and promised to work on a corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the state's protection. Watch here