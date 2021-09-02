News updates from HT: Covid vaccination drive in Thane rises by 4% in 10 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vaccination drive in Maharashtra’s Thane rises by 4% in 10 days

The Covid vaccination drive in Maharashtra’s Thane district has received a shot in the arm with the administration of 360,000 doses in the last 10 days—a 4% spike across the district, officials said. It was made possible due to allocation of more than 200,000 vaccine doses in each of the last two weeks. Read more

Woman accuses husband of forcible conversion in Chhattisgarh

A 22-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district has lodged a complaint against her husband accusing him of unnatural sex and forcible conversion for marriage, police said on Thursday. She has also alleged her husband and in-laws harassed her for dowry. Read more

TMC leader Mukul Roy unwell, admitted to Kolkata’s SSKM hospital

Trinamool Congress (TMC) veteran Mukul Roy was admitted to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, according to a report by HT’s sister publication Livehindustan. He was seen walking inside the hospital with his security officials. Read more

'As soon as possible': Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport

Qatar is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul's airport as soon as possible, its foreign minister said on Thursday, urging the hardline Islamists to allow Afghans to leave. Read more

Sidharth Shukla death: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha reach his home. See pics

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have arrived at late actor Sidharth Shukla's home. Sidharth died on Thursday morning after a heart attack. He was 40. Read more

‘Greatest non selection we have ever witnessed’: Vaughan takes a hilarious dig at India for benching Ashwin once again

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been benched again as India continued to play four seamers in the fourth Test against England at the Oval. Though the visitors made a couple of changes to the side – Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur replaced Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the spin option wasn't disturbed as Ravindra Jadeja was preferred again for his batting abilities. Read more

2021 TVS Apache RR310 BTO track test review: A customised missile for race track

The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something. Read more

Dubai restaurant’s vada pav with edible gold costs about ₹2,000. Watch

If you are someone who loves to see food related content on social media, chances are you’ve seen images or videos of dishes that are prepared using luxury ingredients and are among the most expensive edible items available across the world. Read more

Watch| Waters gush through homes, airport flooded as 'Ida' brings New York to its knees﻿