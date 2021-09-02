Sidharth Shukla death: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha reach his home. See pics

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have arrived at late actor Sidharth Shukla's home. Sidharth died on Thursday morning after a heart attack. He was 40.

Others who were spotted by photographers Sidharth's residence were his Bigg Boss co-contestants Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Sambhavana Seth and Rahul Mahajan. Sidharth's family members were also seen. Earlier, his Bigg Boss co-star Asim Riaz was also spotted at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sidharth was brought after his death.

Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh at Sidharth's house.





"He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time" Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share grief at Sidharth's death. "This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans," he wrote. Shefali shared a picture of him on Instagram Stories and wrote, "RIP Mere Dost."

Other stars who shared their condolences were Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP," Salman wrote. Ajay tweeted, "Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth."

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu. He gained more popularity after appearing on and winning the reality show Bigg Boss, season 13.

Apart from featuring on TV shows, he has also worked in movies. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.