News updates from HT: Covishield dose gap may reduce for those aged 45 and above and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covishield dose gap may again be reduced, but only for people above 45

The government may again reduce the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine, but this time it will only be for those 45 years and older, Mint reported. The decision may be taken in two to four weeks, Covid-19 working group chairman Dr NK Arora has said in an interview. The decision will be based on final scientific evidence. Read more

Sexual assault between thighs also rape, rules Kerala high court

A division bench of the Kerala high court has expanded the definition of rape and said non-penetrative sexual act between the thighs of a victim to produce a sensation akin to penetration will also de defined as rape, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Extortion case: Police start process of lookout notice against Param Bir Singh

In a case of extortion registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Thane police have started the procedure for a lookout notice for all 28 accused, including underworld gangsters and journalists, confirmed a senior police officer. Read more

Bangladesh police recover Lord Vishnu's centuries-old black stone statue

A black stone statue of Lord Vishnu, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, has been recovered by police in Bangladesh from a teacher, according to a media report on Thursday. Read more

Vodafone Idea shares fall to 52-week low on Kumar Mangalam Birla exit

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd fell over 24 per cent to a 52-week low on Thursday as billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as its executive chairman and non-executive director. Read more

Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'

Sara Ali Khan has made a rare comment on her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce. The actor said that Amrita and Saif weren't happy together and the best decision at the point was to part ways. Read more

Renault India celebrates 10th anniversary with launch of Kiger RXT (O) variant

Renault has completed 10 years of its operations in India and the carmaker marked the occasion with the launch new RXT (O) variant of its Kiger SUV as well as several schemes for its existing and potential customers in the country. Read more

Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal for India in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged the silver medal after losing in the final of men's 57kg freestyle category to Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zavur Uguev on Thursday. This is India's fifth medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the second silver of the campaign. Read more

Watch| 'Big achievement': Hockey team star Rupinder Pal on bronze win as nation cheers﻿