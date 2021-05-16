News updates from HT: Cyclone Tauktae strikes Goa and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Tauktae swirls over Goa, leaving trail of destruction

Cyclone Tauktae was uprooting trees and snapping power lines as it passed by Goa on Sunday morning accompanied by ferocious winds leading to disruption of rail and road traffic. Read more

New lightweight king of the UFC has been crowned

There was excitement around the main event of UFC 262. After Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport last year and relinquished his belt, everyone wanted to know who will reign in the deeply-stacked lightweight division. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan says his personal donation for Covid-19 relief often matches entire fundraisers: 'I didn't ask, I gave'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been providing daily updates about his Covid-19 relief efforts, has said that there is a deliberate reason why he hasn't started a fundraiser. Read more

Shilpa Shetty pledges to sweat for a cause in new fitness video, tells fans you can make a difference too

The fitness enthusiast recently took part in an initiative called, 'Heal-Pray-Love,' and shared a montage of a few of her workout videos that she recently posted on social media and urged fans to exercise as well. Read more

Covid & food: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells us what to eat & what not to eat

As India battles its worst wave of Covid-19 infections, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar sheds light on the role that food can play in the pandemic. Watch here