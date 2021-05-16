Shilpa Shetty pledges to sweat for a cause in new fitness video, tells fans you can make a difference too

The nation is currently fighting the second wave of coronavirus together. People are staying at home and stepping out only when absolutely necessary and frontline workers wear their PPE kits every day and step out to fight the virus, everyone is doing their part diligently. Even celebrities and public figures are trying to help in whatever way they can which include donations and urging people to follow the basic protocols that are required in this fight. Shilpa Shetty is one such celebrity.

The fitness enthusiast recently took part in an initiative called, 'Heal-Pray-Love,' and shared a montage of a few of her workout videos that she recently posted on social media and urged fans to exercise as well. Along with the inspiring clip, the actor penned a long emotional note that thanked the frontline workers who fight dehydration and continue treating patients. The initiative donates electrolytes to the frontline workers who are on their toes day and night to fight this disease.

The caption read, "This is for our frontline workers who are the true champions and need all our love & support. Let’s sweat it out for our heroes who don their PPE kits and fight even with dehydration every day! Through Heal-Pray-Love initiative, ‘#HealWithReels’ ; I pledge to sweat for a cause... to sweat with a prayer for our nation, to heal ‘Fast’ and be ‘Up’ on their feet again with more vigour. You can make a difference too! @varundvn Let’s do this!" She also tagged Varun Dhawan in the caption and asked him to make a video as well.

In the clip, Shilpa can be seen doing various asanas. With the gyms being shut, doing Yoga at home is one of the ways people can stay active without using any equipment. That is the reason, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty often share videos and images of new asanas while attempting to keep fans active and healthy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter