Shilpa Shetty’s Monday motivation is all about being ‘fit enough to help others’

Swapping her advises on prioritising physical health this Monday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra inspired fans to give weightage to their mental health in these dark times of Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing a wellness message which was all about being “fit enough to help others”, Shilpa encouraged fans to prioritise their own mental health while “dealing with someone battling Covid-19” or “helping others find the resources they need”, advises to tune off so as to come back fitter and stronger.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture of her meditating in the lap of nature with her hands folded and eyes closed in deep concentration. The picture carried a quote by Audre Lorde which read, “Self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation.”

Asking fans to plug off to rejuvenate themselves, Shilpa advised, “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media (sic).” She added, “For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others (sic).”

Asserting that mental health is important, the actor concluded by writing, “Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!..... #mondaymotivation #mentalhealth #selfcare #selfpreservation #covid19india #staystrong #staysafe #youmatter #mentalhealthisimportant #staystrongyoumatter (sic).”

A few days earlier, Shilpa had revealed that her parents-in-law, her own mother, husband Raj Kundra, their two kids, Viaan and Samisha and two of her in-house staff members had all tested positive for Covid-19. Shilpa herself has tested negative and informed that “everyone is on the road to recovery”after isolating as per the official guidelines and following the doctor's advice.

