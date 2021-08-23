News updates from HT: Delhi court to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi riots case: Court to hear Umar Khalid’s bail application today

A Delhi court will on Monday hear the bail application moved by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case. Read More

'Hundreds of fighters' heading to resistance stronghold Panjshir Valley: Taliban

The Taliban have said that hundreds of their fighters are heading for the Panjshir Valley, which is currently the centre of the resistance in war-ravaged Afghanistan, even as National Resistance Front's Ahmad Massoud has said he wanted to hold negotiations with the hardline Islamist group but that his forces were ready to fight. Read More

Do Covid-19 vaccine boosters help? This Israeli study has answers

Data from Israel shows a booster shot of Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine has significantly improved immunity and offered protection from serious illness among people aged 60 and above, as the US and other countries have announced plans to give additional doses amid the spread of highly infectious Delta variant. Read More

‘He’s got something really special in him’: Karthik names youngster who can play a major role for India in T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a couple of months away but the speculations about the star performers in the marquee event have already begun. Read More

Happy birthday Saira Banu: Did you know actor is London-educated, attended a finishing school?

The 1960s, in the history of Hindi cinema, was marked by the advent of colour and Kashmir. Read More

'Param Sundari' Hina Khan in sequinned saree mixes ethnic and modern vibes on Bigg Boss OTT sets

The sequinned saree will never go out of style as long as it keeps getting the stamp of approval from the biggest celebrities of the B-Town. Read More

