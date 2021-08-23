'Param Sundari' Hina Khan in sequinned saree mixes ethnic and modern vibes on Bigg Boss OTT sets

The sequinned saree will never go out of style as long as it keeps getting the stamp of approval from the biggest celebrities of the B-Town. The glamorous sartorial number, made popular by designer Manish Malhotra, is an idle choice for many stars like Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, or Karisma Kapoor, be it for a red carpet event or to attend family functions. And now, Hina Khan has also joined this list with her latest look in a bespoke shimmery number, and we are in love.

Hina recently made an appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT in Mumbai. She took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from a photoshoot. For the shoot, she draped herself in a sequinned saree by designer Manish Malhotra. She called herself 'Param Sundari' in the captions, and we agree.

"Param Sundari, Desi girl. Oh wait wait not talking about myself...These were just the intro songs they played for me...And anyway what's the point of stating the Obvious. Wearing @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery. I love you Manish," Hina captioned the pictures.

Hina wore a breathtaking embellished six yards in the soothing powder blue shade. The saree, adorned in a shimmery blue sequinned pattern, featured patti borders with feather details.

The saree's pallu also had light blue feather embellishments on the hemline. This detail mixed ethnic and modern vibes seamlessly.

Hina wore the saree with a backless blouse embellished with heavy sequins. The sleeveless bralette had a plunging neckline.

Hina Khan on Bigg Boss OTT sets (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)





Hina accessorised the ethnic look with a heavy choker necklace. Open, middle-parted tresses styled in soft waves, shimmery smoky eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and sleek eyeliner completed Hina's glam.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina was last seen in the music video Patthar Wargi and Bedard. Her film, Lines, was also released recently and was loved by the audience.

