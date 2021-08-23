‘He’s got something really special in him’: Karthik names youngster who can play a major role for India in T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a couple of months away but the speculations about the star performers in the marquee event have already begun. While Team India is already in the league of favourites, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik feels mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could be one of the players to watch out for.

Chakravarthy rose to fame after a promising display of bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He played 13 matches for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and picked up 17 wickets. His heroics in the tournament earned him a maiden India call-up for the Australia tour but he missed the flight due to an injury.

He was also denied a chance in the home series against England due to fitness issues. However, he made the cut in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Karthik, who has observed Varun from close quarters in the KKR camp and state cricket, has said the spinner could be the X-factor for the men-in-blue because of the variations in his bowling. Speaking with former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy on ICC's official website, the Indian cricketer opined that Varun will be the best bowler at the mega event.

“My choice is a guy called Varun Chakravarthy. I feel he’s got something really special in him. If India goes all the way, I can promise you this boy that I’m speaking about will have played a major role in them moving forward in this tournament. Remember the name 'Varun Chakravarthy', Mr. Daren Sammy,” Karthik stated.

Dinesh Karthik further named the two finalists of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. He didn’t predict a winner but wished to see India taking on the defending champions West Indies in the grand finale.

“I’m not going to go all the way to who is going to win but I’ll tell you this, I’d love to see an India vs West Indies Final. My second favourite team after India would definitely be West Indies, only for the flair of cricket that they play. I think in this format, they love it, it brings out the best in them and I would love to see the West Indies in the final,” Dinesh Karthik concluded.