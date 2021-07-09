News updates from HT: Delhi govt passes response plan to deal with another Covid wave and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi passes ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ to deal with another Covid wave: CM Kejriwal

Delhi has recorded 1,434,780 cases and 25,005 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease till now. On Thursday, 93 cases were reported while four more persons succumbed to the viral disease. Recoveries have climbed to 1,408,917, while active cases stand at 858. Read more here.

Transfer of pleas against new IT rules: Supreme Court to hear Centre’s petition on July 16

The top court said the central government’s application, seeking transfer of petitions filed in various high courts to the apex court, will be taken up for hearing along with a pending matter related to regulating OTT content. Read more here.

Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on Suryakumar Yadav's possible role for India in ICC T20 World Cup

Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who made an immediate impact after making his India debut against England, will be a player to watch out for in the series between India and Sri Lanka. Read more here.

Anand Mahindra shares unusual clip of cops parading on Bollywood song. Watch

While many praised the unusual way of marching in the video shared by Anand Mahindra, several others pointed out that the contingent was from Nagaland Police. Read more here.

Taapsee Pannu says 'sly' reviews of Haseen Dillruba are abuse of power: 'Who are you?'

Taapsee Pannu is continuing her 'battle' against the criticism that her new film, Haseen Dillruba, has received from some quarters. Read more here.

Watch: Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sopore; one arrested

