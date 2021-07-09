Anand Mahindra shares unusual clip of cops parading on Bollywood song. Watch

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing various kinds of posts that rack up thousands of views. His latest post is no different. The video, shared on Twitter, shows a contingent of cops parading to a Bollywood song.

The video starts with the men marching to the song Dhal Gaya Din from the 1970 film Humjoli. The song starred Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. What makes the clip more entertaining is how the parade leader announces the commands.

“Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics,” reads the caption by Mahindra.

Take a look at the clip:

Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics… pic.twitter.com/dbDTeseiOy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2021

Shared on July 8, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and several amused reactions. While many praised the unusual way of marching, several others pointed out that the contingent was from Nagaland Police. “The ‘skill’ that can be found in our nation only! How a soft romantic song changes its genre to instigate the adrenaline rush in the body, can only be learnt in Indian terrain,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful. Earlier @KirenRijiju shared the clip in Twitter. It's Nagaland Police. Really innovative, beautiful and patriotic,” said another.

“Lol! Totally loved that 'Aage jaake kya karoge bit', indeed our films have been fuelling hopes and dreams of one and all for decades...and even heroes need inspiration for perspiration sometimes!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?