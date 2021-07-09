Delhi passes ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ to deal with another Covid wave: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Friday passed a ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ that has been prepared to deal with the upcoming third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that may hit sooner or later. The plan was passed during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Talks were also held regarding the more lethal Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 and ways to contain its spread.

“The Graded Response Action Plan was passed during the DDMA meeting today. There will be no doubts regarding when the lockdown will be imposed or opened. During the meeting, there was also a discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi and the government is taking all necessary steps,” Kejriwal’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi read.

Also Read| Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi’s second genome sequencing lab at ILBS, Vasant Kunj

According to news agency PTI, a Delhi government panel on managing the third wave of the pandemic has come up with a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response, including the shutting down of most of the economic activities at the highest ‘red’ level alert.

The colour codes, also known as alerts -- yellow, amber, orange and red -- will be based on the Covid-19 positivity rate on two consecutive days, cumulative figures of fresh infections over a week and the average oxygen requirement for a week.

आज DDMA बैठक में 'Graded Response Action Plan' पास किया गया। कब लॉकडाउन लगेगा और कब क्या खुलेगा, इसे लेकर अब संशय की स्थिति नहीं रहेगी।



बैठक में कोरोना के Delta+ वेरिएंट को लेकर भी बात हुई, इस वेरिएंट को हमें दिल्ली में फैलने से रोकना है जिसके लिए सरकार हर ज़रूरी कदम उठा रही है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2021

The response will include restricting economic activities as per the level of the alert. Shops and establishments are allowed to open during all four levels of alert.

Hindustan Times reported on Friday that under the ‘yellow alert’, construction and manufacturing activities are allowed. Shops, apart from the essential ones, can open on an odd-even basis from 10am to 8pm. Same rules are applicable for shops in malls. The alert also allows one weekly market per zone, with 50 per cent vendors.

Under the ‘amber alert’, construction and manufacturing activities will be allowed. Shops apart from the essential ones will remain open on an odd-even basis, but the timings will be 10am to 6pm. Same rules are applicable for shops in malls. Here too, one weekly market per zone is allowed with 50 per cent vendors.

Also Read| Delhi govt to bring in colour-coded graded plan to fight Covid-19

However, under the ‘orange alert’, construction activities can continue only if labourers are accommodated on site. Only manufacturing of essential and defence goods will be permitted. Non-essential shops can open from 10am to 6pm. But malls and weekly markets will be shut.

The red alert, which will be in place when the crisis is at its worst, shall see the imposition of all restrictions on economic activities under the ‘orange alert’ along with more strict curbs if the situation worsens.

Delhi has recorded 1,434,780 cases and 25,005 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease till now. On Thursday, 93 cases were reported while four more persons succumbed to the viral disease. Recoveries have climbed to 1,408,917, while active cases stand at 858.

For the past one week, government authorities have ordered temporary suspension of prominent market areas in Delhi due to gross violation of Covid-19 related protocols which led to overcrowding. On July 6, market associations in the city pushed for the setting up of joint action committees to manage gatherings and also ensure all protocols are strictly followed.