News updates from HT: Delhi HC refuses to stay Covaxin trial on children and all the latest news

Delhi high court refuses to stay Covaxin clinical trial in children aged 2-18, issues notice to DCGI

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to grant an interim stay on the clinical trial of Covaxin in children in the age group of 2 to 18 years. Read More

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Convict Nalini donates to CM’s relief fund

One of the seven convicts in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, Nalini Sriharan, who is presently serving life term in the Vellore women’s prison in Tamil Nadu, donated ₹5,000 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) on Tuesday. Read More

Bihar looks to turn migrants’ return into opportunity to complete PMAY homes

Bihar is looking to migrant workers’ return to the state amid the current wave of Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to finish at least 40,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) homes allotted to the workforce in the last few years. Read More

'I told myself if Virat Kohli is on strike…': Harpreet Brar recalls dismissing RCB trio of Kohli, de Villiers, Maxwell

Harpreet Brar may have the experience of playing only five matches in the IPL, but he brags of a feat not many bowlers have achieved. Read More

Kia to recall 440,000 vehicles over possible engine fire issue

Kia is recalling more than 440,000 cars and SUVs in the US market for a second time over a possible engine fire issue. Read More

Supermodel Naomi Campbell surprises fans as she welcomes her baby girl at 50

Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently revealed that she has welcomed a baby girl amid the pandemic into the world. Read More

Pastry chef sculpts life-size chocolate sea turtle from scratch. Video is drool-worthy

Bikes, Christmas trees and even a mobile Ferris wheel- these are some of the few chocolaty creations by the talented pastry chef Amaury Guichon. Read More

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor pose with Saba, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and the kids in unseen 'Khan-Kemmu Khandaan' pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared unseen pictures on her Instagram page. Read More

Covid & diabetes: Risks, medicines, & precautions | Dr Anoop Misra explains

A major concern amid Covid-19 is the rising sugar levels seen in patients. Watch