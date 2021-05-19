Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes mother to a baby girl at 50 amid pandemic
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:47 AM IST

Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently revealed that she has welcomed a baby girl amid the pandemic into the world. The 50-year-old British supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet. She wrote in the caption, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

However, according to several media reports the supermodel's spokesperson declined to provide more information. Many big shots from the fashion industry wished the model on the delivery of her baby. One such figure was designer Marc Jacobs who posted, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful also commented, “Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy.”

In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother.

“I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard, a British newspaper. “But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”


