News updates from HT: Delhi's air quality stays in ‘very poor’ category and all the latest news

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, may improve tomorrow

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the “very poor” category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 355 from 332 on Friday. Read more.

‘Did you notice...?’: Chidambaram's ‘only under BJP’ criticism over farm laws

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram targeted the central government for the sudden announcement of the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. Read more.

Priyanka Gandhi asks PM Modi to not share dais with Union minister Ajay Mishra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Lucknow, urging him not to share stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son has been arrested in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Read more.

Andhra rains: IAF evacuates 10 people stranded in overflowing Chitravahti river

An IAF Mi-17 helicopter evacuated 10 people stranded in Chitravathi river of Andhra Pradesh. Watch.

'Definitely up there with him': Uthappa believes 'incredible' Team India bowler can pair up with Bumrah in death overs

Robin Uthappa heaped praise on the Indian bowler after the second T20I against New Zealand, saying that he possesses incredible skills and knows how to execute them in pressure situations. Read more.

Keep winter dehydration at bay with these easy tips

With the advent of winter season, our water intake may come down without us even realising as we may not feel thirsty as frequently as in summer months. Read more.

Dhamaka: The latest bad Bollywood remake of a South Korean hit

It’s incredible but not surprising that Ram Madhvani managed to turn writer-director Kim Byung-woo’s superb 2013 South Korean thriller The Terror Live into a mediocre film. Read more.

Woman makes dress out of recycled KFC packages, company appreciates creativity

Combine sustainable fashion with a knack for creativity and love for food - what you get is a stunning outfit that is now going viral online. Read more.