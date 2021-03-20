News updates from HT: Delhi to focus on areas with low Covid exposure

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In test-track-treat plan, Capital to focus on areas with low exposure

Parts of Delhi that did not have a significant outbreak of Covid-19 till now are being targeted for aggressive testing and vaccination, while grassroots workers have stepped up contact tracing, officials involved in the Capital's fight against a new surge of cases have said, outlining an approach that combines strategic allocation of resources with shoe leather epidemiology.

'Welcome everyone!': Signal after global WhatsApp outage

Moments after WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered a global outage, messaging app Signal said it 'welcomed' everyone and extended solidarity to those working to fix the snag.

Covid-19 2nd peak: These states are shutting schools once again as cases rise

A year after classrooms were shifted to the online space because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the situation remains the same in many states as physical classes are being suspended once again in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja described Misbah-ul-Haq as 'the poor man's MS Dhoni', saying the Pakistan head coach needs to adopt a 'modern thinking' approach to guide the team.

Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts

If there is one actor who is reversing in age, it is Neena Gupta. The actor is like a fine wine who keeps getting better with every passing day. It also seems like the fashionista is a mountain kinda gal.

Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah that she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick Jonas started texting her: 'I wanted kids'

Priyanka Chopra has talked about several aspects of her life in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. A new promo for the upcoming episode shows Priyanka talking about how she was 'swept' off her feet by husband Nick Jonas.

Watch: BJP workers vandalise party office in Malda, demand candidate change

BJP workers were seen vandalizing the party office in Malda, West Bengal. Reportedly, workers demanded a change of candidate from the assembly constituency.