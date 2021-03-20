News updates from HT| Detention of Canadians strains China-West ties: Trudeau and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Detention of Canadians strains China-West ties: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Beijing that the arbitrary detention of two Canadians and the lack of transparency over their trial threatens China’s relations with Western nations. “Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings,” he said at a daily media briefing on Friday. Read more

Maharashtra records over 25K cases again

With 25,681 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra reported over 25,000 infections for a second day on Friday. Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike with 3,063 cases. It also reported over 3,000 daily cases for the first time. Read more

'BJP the only real party of West Bengal': PM Modi at poll rally in Kharagpur

A day before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the if the party comes to power, it will undo the destruction and ruin brought about by the previous regimes in the past decades. Read more

India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL Rahul retain spot in series decider?

India will face off against England in the all-important 5th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The match will decide the series which is currently levelled at 2-2 after Virat Kohli & o. won the 4th T20I by 8 runs. Read more

Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

Actor Shilpa Shetty has lately been donning a lot of flowy summery outfits which are perfect for the season. Adding to her easy-breezy looks, the stunner recently wore a beautiful yellow dress that reminded us of Belle from Beauty And The Beast. Read more

‘In dust we trust’: Nasa posts fascinating pics of 5th brightest galaxy in sky

Do you follow Nasa’s Instagram profile? Then there is a chance you’re aware that it is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. If you’re among them, you will love this new post by the space agency. It shows different pictures of Centaurus A, the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky. Read more

Watch: Tamil Nadu polls 2021: How Stalin & EPS are locked in battle of legacies

DMK led by MK Stalin will take on the incumbent AIADMK government led by E Palaniswami. This is the first assembly election where both parties will be fighting without their iconic figures. Watch here