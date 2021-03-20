IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trudeau says ‘arbitrary’ detention of Canadians threatens China’s ties with West
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo (via REUTERS)
world news

Trudeau says ‘arbitrary’ detention of Canadians threatens China’s ties with West

Canadian diplomats were not granted access to the trial, nor were other Western envoys, 10 of whom from eight countries joined them outside the courthouse in solidarity.
READ FULL STORY
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Beijing that the arbitrary detention of two Canadians and the lack of transparency over their trial threatens China’s relations with Western nations. “Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings,” he said at a daily media briefing on Friday.

Businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were arrested in China days after a senior executive of the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, was detained in Vancouver in December 2018 for possible deportation to the US with relation to a case of alleged defrauding of a bank to sidestep sanctions against Iran. Spavor faced a trial in a Beijing court on Friday on charges of espionage and Kovrig’s hearing is scheduled for Monday.

“China needs to understand that it is not just about two Canadians. It is about the respect for the rule of law and relationships with a broad range of Western countries that is at play with the arbitrary detention and the coercive diplomacy they have engaged in,” said Trudeau. He referred to the “lack of transparency” with regard to the court proceedings in China and added that made it “extremely difficult to make judgments around whether or not the trial was fair.”

Canadian diplomats were not granted access to the trial, nor were other Western envoys, 10 of whom from eight countries joined them outside the courthouse in solidarity.

On Wednesday, Canadian foreign minister Marc Garneau said the detentions of the two Michaels were “arbitrary”. He added the government was “deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings.”

In a reaction posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa on Friday, an unnamed spokesperson described Garneau’s statement as “fact-distorting” and expressed China’s “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to it.

“We urge the Canadian side to earnestly respect China’s judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks and interfering in China’s handling of cases in accordance with law in any form. It is imperative for the Canadian side to immediately correct its mistakes and release Meng Wanzhou and ensure her safe return to China,” the embassy said.

It also indicated the link to the detention of Meng, though China has, in the past, denied the connection, accusing Canada of being “hypocritical and arrogant”. “When it comes to arbitrary detention, Ms Meng Wanzhou has been arbitrarily detained for over two years despite the fact that she hasn’t violated any Canadian law. This is arbitrary detention in every sense of the term,” the embassy said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A man walks past a Likud party campaign poster for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Sderot, Israel.(AP)
A man walks past a Likud party campaign poster for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Sderot, Israel.(AP)
world news

Scarred economy poses as Netanyahu’s main challenge as crisis fades

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Israel’s jobless rate, including furloughed workers, soared during the coronavirus pandemic, peaking around 30% before settling back near 18%, even after the economy started reopening from its third lockdown six weeks ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Suga.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Suga.(ANI Photo)
world news

US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:30 PM IST
On March 12, Biden opened the first Quad Leaders’ Summit held virtually and attended by Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking during the government-sponsored China Development Forum, top figures including a former vice foreign minister, a senior military adviser and a prominent academic on US-China relations all outlined areas the world’s biggest economies could work together even while expressing concern about the discussions in Alaska.(REUTERS)
Speaking during the government-sponsored China Development Forum, top figures including a former vice foreign minister, a senior military adviser and a prominent academic on US-China relations all outlined areas the world’s biggest economies could work together even while expressing concern about the discussions in Alaska.(REUTERS)
world news

Ex-Chinese officials see areas for co-operation after Alaska mess

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:20 PM IST
US and Chinese officials traded barbs over two days of talks that ended on Friday in Anchorage, with no apparent progress over the numerous sources of tension between the two sides, including tariffs and human rights in Xinjiang to Hong Kong and cybersecurity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies who were sitting in their parked police vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds.(File Photo. Representative image)
The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies who were sitting in their parked police vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut, says police

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Ajay Lalwani, 31, a reporter for a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper, was shot multiple times while having his hair cut at a barber shop Thursday, said Ashiq Mirani, the area police chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AFP)
world news

6 women's clubs receive 680,000 pounds in support grants from UK government

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • Women's Super League clubs Birmingham City Women and Bristol City Women along with second-tier Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers Ladies, Lewes Women, London Bees and London City Lionesses will receive the funding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters prepare to defend themselves as they gather in Tarkata township, Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Protesters prepare to defend themselves as they gather in Tarkata township, Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Two people were killed when soldiers opened fire overnight in the northern ruby-mining town of Mogok, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. That took the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 237, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases this year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • The national tally of cases reached 623,135 while the death toll jumped to 13,799 as 40 patients died in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidhu ran a customs brokerage business before he entered politics. (Sourced Photo)
Sidhu ran a customs brokerage business before he entered politics. (Sourced Photo)
world news

Maninder Sidhu named as Canadian Parliamentary secretary

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named 36-year-old Indo-Canadian Maninder Sidhu, a first-term Parliament member, as a parliamentary secretary to international development minister Karina Gould
READ FULL STORY
Close
This week, throngs of mask-clad shoppers packed the metro and jockeyed to buy last-minute gifts and sweets at Tehran's storied Grand Bazaar (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)(AP)
This week, throngs of mask-clad shoppers packed the metro and jockeyed to buy last-minute gifts and sweets at Tehran's storied Grand Bazaar (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)(AP)
world news

A New Year dawns in Iran, but the country's crises remain the same

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Once again, Nowruz, a joyous two-week celebration rooted in gatherings — at homes, in parks and squares — will be stifled by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo (via REUTERS)
world news

Trudeau says ‘arbitrary’ detention of Canadians threatens China’s ties with West

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Canadian diplomats were not granted access to the trial, nor were other Western envoys, 10 of whom from eight countries joined them outside the courthouse in solidarity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

UN says no international staff left in North Korea

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple CEO Tim Cook.(Bloomberg)
Apple CEO Tim Cook.(Bloomberg)
world news

Apple’s Cook, other senior leaders to testify in Fortnite trial

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:39 AM IST
In addition to Cook and Federighi, App Store Vice President Matt Fischer, Apple’s former marketing chief and current Apple Fellow Phil Schiller may also testify, the company said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters/ File photo)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Explained: The European treaty on violence against women which Erdogan quit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Critics of Erdogan’s decision have said that the withdrawal from the pact would not only reduce Turkey’s chances to join the European Union but would also increase violence against women in the country, as per a report in Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R) address the media following the closed-door morning talks between the United States and China upon conclusion of their two-day meetings in Anchorage, Alaska on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R) address the media following the closed-door morning talks between the United States and China upon conclusion of their two-day meetings in Anchorage, Alaska on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (AFP)
world news

US is ‘fundamentally at odds’ with China, says top American diplomat

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Blinken warned the Chinese against betting against the US and Sullivan chided them for their lack of confidence in dealing with criticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Because most of the victims were women of Asian descent, there's skepticism of that explanation and public clamoring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian American community, which has faced rising numbers of attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.(REUTERS)
Because most of the victims were women of Asian descent, there's skepticism of that explanation and public clamoring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian American community, which has faced rising numbers of attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.(REUTERS)
world news

Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that the attacks Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and another massage business near suburban Woodstock were not racially motivated and claimed to have a sex addiction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP