india news

News updates from HT: Domestic flights become costlier and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Image used only for representative purpose

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Domestic flights become costlier as Centre reviews airfare cap

The civil aviation ministry has reviewed the price cap on domestic flight tickets increasing the price by 9 to 12 per cent. Flights under 40 minutes will now cost a minister of 2,900 instead o 2,600. Read more

‘Can’t launch vaccine till…’: Serum MD talks of issues between FDA and Novavax

Serum Institute of India (SII) chairperson Cyrus Poonawalla said on Friday that there are issues between the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Novavax. Read more

ECB to play leading role in pushing for cricket's inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Tom Harrison

When asked to explain ECB’s role further in speeding up the process of cricket's inclusion in the Olympics, Tom Harrison said it is a big opportunity for cricket’s growth. Read more

Paparazzi spot Jeh Ali Khan for first time as he, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Randhir Kapoor's home

The paparazzi in Mumbai got their first good look at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby, Jeh Ali Khan on Friday. The family paid her father Randhir Kapoor a visit at his new home in Bandra. Read more

New-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch date confirmed

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in India on August 27. The company has confirmed the details while sharing information on the first ride of the upcoming Classic 350. Read more

Taliban advance: Kandahar falls, governor flees; USA pleads to spare embassy

Afghanistan seems to be on the brink of collapse. The Taliban has now managed to reportedly capture Kandahar, the country's second largest city whose governor fled as the terrorists took over. Watch

Topics
civil aviation ministry serum institute of india
