Paparazzi spot Jeh Ali Khan for first time as he, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan visit Randhir Kapoor's home

The paparazzi in Mumbai got their first good look at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby, Jeh Ali Khan on Friday. The family paid her father Randhir Kapoor a visit at his new home in Bandra. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita were also seen at Randhir's home.

Kareena stopped at the door to wave at the paparazzi and gave them a big smile. She wore a grey sweatshirt, black pants and dark sunglasses. Saif Ali Khan dressed in his usual white kurta and black pants. He was the one carrying Jeh in his arms. While this was the first time the paparazzi saw him since he was brought home in February, his face could still not be seen properly.

Saif Ali Khan carrying his son Jeh.(Varinder Chawla)

Babita at Randhir's home.

Karisma Kapoor at Randhir's home.

Kareena recently launched her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In it, she has written about her pregnancy journey and her two sons. Speaking about who Jeh looks like, she wrote, as per a Pinkvilla report, “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter.”

Since his birth, Kareena has not shared any picture of Jeh's face on Instagram. After his full name--Jehangir Ali Khan-- was revealed in her book, the couple has been facing hate and trolling online from some sections of the public. Speaking about it, Kareena told India Today in an interview, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

“Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016.